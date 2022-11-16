Alex Brown had just five career catches going into last weekend's Border War with Colorado State.
Brown, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the University of Wyoming football team, had two catches for nine yards in the Cowboys' nine games leading up to CSU. While Brown has been relatively quiet in his first four years at UW, the 6-foot-4 receiver made his presence known at a pivotal moment of the Cowboys' 14-13 win over CSU.
UW's offense struggled all night against the Rams and trailed 13-7 early in the fourth quarter. Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley was put in concussion protocol in the first half, and UW had backup Jayden Clemons in under center to try to lead a comeback to hang onto the Bronze Boot.
With 10:47 left in the game, Clemons found Brown down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The score was Clemons' first career passing touchdown. It was also Brown's first career touchdown reception.
The score put the Cowboys up 14-13 over the Rams, a lead that stuck the rest of the way.
"I'm so happy for Alex," UW coach Craig Bohl said after last weekend's win. "He's kept hanging in there and kept playing, and he's improved with his hands. The ball was where it needed to be. It was a big-time throw and a big-time catch."
Brown's game-winning catch couldn't have come at a better time for the Cowboys, who improved to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West. The touchdown kept UW's conference title hopes alive for at least one more week.
As fate would have it, Brown's family was in attendance in Fort Collins for his first touchdown catch. It was the first game his family had been to this season, and his family made the trip to help celebrate his 21st birthday just hours after he brought in the game-winning touchdown.
"It was definitely a birthday to remember," Brown said. "It wasn't really something I was thinking about going into the game, but it just made it all the more sweeter. ... My family was all in town for my birthday already, so it was a great weekend for all of us."
Rocky road
Brown's path to becoming a Division I receiver was far from smooth sailing. He grew up in New Jersey before moving to Texas with his family early in his childhood.
"When I was 8 years old, we lived in New Jersey," Brown said. "I wanted to play football because all my friends played football, but my parents wouldn't let me. When we moved down to Texas, my dad was like, 'You have football practice tomorrow.' I told him I didn't want to because I didn't have friends there yet, but it all worked out. I decided to stick it out."
Brown was a standout wide receiver at Klein Collins High in Spring, Texas, but he wasn't always sure football was his true calling. It wasn't until his first year playing varsity football in Texas that he realized his true potential as a wide receiver.
"There were points in high school where I didn't know if I really wanted to do this," Brown said. "I juggled between football and basketball, but my sophomore year, I made it onto varsity, and that's when I realized, 'OK, maybe this could be something I could take really far.'"
Brown had plenty of attention as a three-star recruit in high school, but he learned the hard way how interest from college coaches can disappear overnight. An injury his senior year nearly ended his dreams of being a college football player, but one school stuck around, despite him missing nearly his entire senior season in high school.
"Truthfully, Wyoming wasn't really on my radar," Brown said. "They had offered me and everything, but I broke my collarbone the second week of my senior year. Once it got down to signing day, Wyoming was really the only school that stuck with me through my injury.
"Pretty much everybody else dropped me. Wyoming was really the only one left who believed in me."
Four years later, Brown is still fighting for opportunities in the passing game on Saturdays. His clutch catch against CSU last weekend was a big step in boosting his confidence as he tries to get more involved in the offense.
For offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, watching Clemons connect with Brown for a touchdown against UW's biggest rival to seal the game was a long time coming.
"Alex has become one of the guys that I have a great appreciation for how he shows up and works,” Polasek said. "Alex has always been a long, tall, unbelievable athlete that can sprint really well. I think he’s just now starting to gain the respect from a pass-game standpoint of becoming a receiver.
"I was ecstatic that he got the opportunity, finally, because it wasn’t like we weren’t trying to provide those chances before. He has expressed wanting to be part of the game plan, but he’s never shown frustration or anger.
"You look back at his opportunities, there hasn’t been a lot, and they haven’t always gone his way. For him to feel that success (against CSU), hopefully that’s something that he can build off of and we can leverage moving forward."
Clemons stepped into the spotlight at Canvas Stadium and finished the game 7-for-11 for 90 yards and one touchdown to go along with one score on the ground. He knew as soon as he got the play call from Polasek that Brown would be ready when the ball came his way.
"Me and Alex have a pretty tight relationship off the field," Clemons said after UW's win in Fort Collins. "He’s definitely like a brother to me. I’ve been telling him this whole season to stay in it.
"Every receiver and every play-maker wants to get the ball, and that’s common with everyone. You can’t knock him or blame him for anything for having those feelings. I told him his time was coming, and I told him I love him, and I told him I trust him. I’ve been telling him that the whole season."
Long path to success
Brown redshirted his first year on campus in 2019 and was granted an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While he didn't see the field much in those first two years, he credits his time in practice and on the scout team for preparing him for big moments like last weekend's Border War.
"My freshman year was really the year I learned what type of wide receiver I am," Brown said. "I was going against Tyler Hall every day in practice and was on the scout team for a little bit. That 2019 team had a lot of guys on it that are still playing today on Sundays."
Brown always knew he was fast, but he didn't know exactly how fast until he arrived in Laramie.
"At my high school, I was never the fastest," Brown said. "I was always like fifth-fastest. It never really occurred to me until I got here and I realized I was a lot faster than I thought. That’s when I found out I’m pretty deceptively fast, I can run past people, and I feel like I’m good off the line against the press."
Brown's speed and size are two of the biggest strengths he brings to UW's offense. But there's also an emotional boost he provides the Cowboys just from knowing that everyone around him believes in him.
"With this team, specifically, I would never say the people on this staff and in this locker room didn’t believe in me," Brown said. "Everybody still has faith in me, and everybody says before every game, 'This is the one. This is the breakout game.'"
He was told the same before last weekend's Border War and walked away as one of the unsung heroes of UW's sixth win over CSU in the last seven seasons.
Brown's involvement in the passing game is completely reliant on the success UW is having as an offense. The Cowboys threw for just 94 yards as a team against CSU, and Brown accounted for 32 of them with his one catch.
While the running game is the catalyst for UW's offense, Brown knows he has to stay ready in case his number is called again in the future.
"That’s something my parents always told me I would have to do is to make the most of my opportunities," Brown said. "So, that’s how I’ve always been."
Looking ahead, Brown wants to do whatever he can to help the Cowboys make a push for the Mountain West title. After last weekend's CSU game, the lengthy wide receiver will do so with an added boost of confidence.
"I think anybody would say scoring a touchdown in a college football game would help their confidence," Brown said. "Really, I just want to stay humble and keep fighting, because the year’s not over, and we still have a lot of football left to play."