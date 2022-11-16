UW football-CSU-Brown

University of Wyoming wide receiver Alex Brown, center, celebrates his go-ahead touchdown with Wyatt Wieland, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon, right, during the Cowboys' 14-13 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. 

 DJ Johnson/For WyoSports

Alex Brown had just five career catches going into last weekend's Border War with Colorado State.

Brown, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the University of Wyoming football team, had two catches for nine yards in the Cowboys' nine games leading up to CSU. While Brown has been relatively quiet in his first four years at UW, the 6-foot-4 receiver made his presence known at a pivotal moment of the Cowboys' 14-13 win over CSU.


