Name: Alicia Smith
Residence: Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Realtor
Education: MPA, University of Wyoming (2000); B.S. in Psychology, University of Wyoming (1995)
Experience: Organizational leadership with strategic, executive, and financial leadership. I've had the honor of serving in a volunteer capacity in many organizations that serve children and families. I now work as a real estate agent for #1 Properties in Cheyenne, assisting individuals, couples and families as they navigate the complex and often stressful world of real estate transactions. Before working in real estate, I spent 20 year working as an event coordinator, project manager, and donor relations professional. Some of these years were as a full-time employee for the University of Wyoming Foundation; most were as a consultant working on a contract basis for UW and other organizations and individuals. I have managed countless projects and events with large budgets, multiple constituencies, and intense deadlines and demands.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alicia-Smith-for-LCSD1-School-Board-108081314348470
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am a mother to five amazing kids, all of whom have gone through or are currently enrolled in LCSD1. I'm a graduate of Central high school, and the daughter of a retired Cheyenne teacher. I have a vested interest in our community and a personal investment in what happens in our district. I want to bring a rational, balanced, and fresh perspective to the board, to be a voice for the families in the community who trust their children to the care and leadership of district each and every school day.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The quality of education our children receive in the public schools must be of paramount important to all of us. Our children spend hours upon hours within the walls of our schools, and their lives and very futures are shaped by the interactions and experience they have during that time. We need to stay focused on student achievement, curriculum, character building, technology development and training, and career preparedness, among other things. Our students’ development as individuals and future productive members of our society depends on what we impart to them while they are within the walls of our schools. My primary focus will be on the children and the education they receive in LCSD#1.
With our state’s budget crisis, districts across Wyoming are facing huge cuts. These cuts are going to affect everything that affects our children’s educations. From the administration and staffing levels, to program budgets, materials, and resources to aid our children, our entire educational system will be incredibly impacted. There is no way around it. We need to ensure we keep our resources in the classroom so the education of our children is not affected by these necessary cuts. We need strong leadership that is not afraid to make difficult decisions as we tackle these budget shortfalls head-on.
Safety is another critical issue facing our schools. Our district has done a great job taking steps to keep weapons out and threats at bay. Our students are safer because of the hard work of the administration, faculty and staff in each school. However, we can always do better, and we should constantly be on the lookout for innovative programs and technologies that will help in this area. Additionally, with the onslaught of Covid in our world, the health of those in our schools is also a safety concern of paramount importance. We need to find a good and rational balance as we equip our educators to best protect our students’ and their own health, always keeping in mind that the education and well-being of the young people entrusted to us is our top priority.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Our children are the reason we have an educational system. Their success must be our mission. My priority will steadfastly be our children and their education. We need to keep this main thing the main thing.
We need better safety nets for our children. We cannot let students fall through the cracks. From those students struggling with learning disabilities, to the students who deal with physical and emotional abuse at home, to those students whose daily reality is homelessness, we must do all we can to protect them and aid them as they navigate their tough reality.
Finally, we need better communication within the district and community. Our district’s many stakeholders – students, parents, community members, teachers and administrators – all deserve a voice. Better communication will lead to better decision-making and better relationships. We must communication and collaborate to be successful in educating our children.