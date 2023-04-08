All-county boys basketball text
FIRST TEAM
Garet Schlabs
Senior Garet Schlabs was named to his second straight all-state team after helping the Thunderbirds capture their first state title since 2006. He was also named both player of the year and defensive player of the year for Class 4A. Schlabs led the team with 5.3 assists per game during the regular season, and also finished second in Class 4A. During the state title game against Laramie, Schlabs scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to help East seal the win.
James Brown III
James Brown III finished the 2023 season tied for the team lead in points, while leading the team in rebounds. His mark of 16 points per game was tied for sixth-best in Class 4A and third in the East Conference. Brown shot 48% from the field during the season, including 51% from inside.
Ryan Fornstrom
Ryan Fornstrom was named Class 2A Southeast player of the year and was selected to his second straight all-state team after his stellar 2023 season. Fornstrom led the Hornets with 6.4 assists per game and finished second in Class 2A in the category. His 2.6 steals per game also led Pine Bluffs throughout the year. He also averaged 16.7 points per game.
Drew Jackson
Drew Jackson captured his second straight all-state honor and played an important role throughout the season to help Cheyenne East win a state title. Jackson led the Thunderbirds with 15.9 points per game, and led them in scoring 13 times during the course of the regular season. Jackson finished the state title game with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists to help the Thunderbirds upend Laramie.
Stu Lerwick
Stu Lerwick was selected to his third straight all-state team, and joined five other teammates on the Class 2A Southeast all-conference team. During the season, Lerwick led the Hornets in points (17.8 points per game) and rebounds (8.0 rpg) while shooting 54% from inside.
SECOND TEAM
Kysar Jolley, East
The senior was named to the All-Class 4A East Conference first team list after leading the Thunderbirds with 9.8 rebounds per game. His 9.1 points per game ranked fourth on the team, as well.
Nathan Mirich, East
The junior finished third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.1 points per game. He also led the team in 3-point attempts (155) and makes (56) while shooting 36% from deep. He also took home Class 4A East first team all-conference honors.
Joe Sawyer, Central
The junior joined James Brown III as a member of the all-conference first team. He tied with Brown in scoring, averaging 16 points per game while shooting 56% from the field.
Jonathan Strong, South
The senior led Cheyenne South in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during the season. His efforts helped him earn first team all-conference honors.
Cody Hape, Burns
The senior was named to the Class 2A Southeast all-conference team. During the season, he led the Broncs with 1.2 blocks per game and finished third on the team in scoring (7.5 points per game).