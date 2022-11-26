All-county football text
FIRST TEAM
Drew Jackson
Drew Jackson earned first-team all-state honors as both a running back and safety. Offensively, Jackson rushed for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught 37 passes for 601 yards and six scores. On defense, Jackson registered 55.5 tackles (23 solo and 3.5 for loss) to go with five interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Jackson’s five picks tied Cheyenne Central junior Marcus DeHoff for most in 4A.
Garet Schlabs
Senior Garet Schlabs was a unanimous pick to the Class 4A all-state team as a wide receiver. He was the state’s second-leading receiver with an average of 84.8 yards per game. His 16 receiving touchdowns were tops in 4A this season. Schlabs also was a first-team pick as a cornerback, where he notched 25 tackles (20 solo), four interceptions and six pass breakups.
Cam Hayes
Junior quarterback Cam Hayes was a unanimous pick to the Class 4A all-state team. During the 2022 season, Hayes led one of the most dynamic passing attacks in the state. He was 4A’s second-leading passer at 238.9 yards per game. His 69.9% completion percentage and 40 passing touchdowns were both 4A-bests.
Kolbe Dierks
Junior linebacker Kolbe Dierks helped anchor the middle of a stingy Thunderbirds defense all season long. Dierks ranked seventh in 4A in defensive points per game (15.0). He had 106 tackles on the year (34 solo and 9.5 for loss). He also recorded three pass break-ups, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick during the season.
Colby Olson
Junior Colby Olson was a unanimous pick to the Class 4A all-state team as a punter. He averaged a state-best 40.1 yard on 10 attempts. Olson also was a first team pick as a defensive lineman. He ranked sixth in the state in defensive points per game at 15.5 after posting 113-1/2 tackles (34 solo and 12-1/2 for loss) and six sacks.
Ryan Fornstrom
Ryan Fornstrom became the first Pine Bluffs wide receiver to record 1,000 yards receiving in one season. Fornstrom led nine-man with an average of 27.2 defensive points per game. He had 123.5 tackles (43 solo and 33.5 for loss). Fornstrom also intercepted four passes and recovered three fumbles, while breaking up three passes and blocking three kicks. The two-time all-stater also had two defensive touchdowns.
Dalton Schaefer
Dalton Schaefer picked up the second all-state recognition of his career. He rushed for 891 yards and 15 touchdowns, despite missing five games because of a shoulder injury he suffered during the Hornets’ season opener. Schaefer also had 22 tackles (14 solo and three for loss). In the Class 1A nine-man state title game, Schaefer rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns to help Pine Bluffs secure its first state title since 2017.
Stu Lerwick
Stu Lerwick led nine-man in passing at 202.4 yards per game. He completed 61.7% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also recorded eight touchdowns and 433 yards rushing during the season. Lerwick was also named Class 1A nine-man Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Keagan Bartlett
Keagan Bartlett picked up his second first-team all-state nod. He ranked third in 4A in all-purpose average (259.8 yards per game). His 113.8 rushing yards per game ranked third in the state. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns. Bartlett was sixth in passing average at 146 yards per game. His 68.8% completion percentage was second-best in the state.
Cooper Lakin
Cooper Lakin’s excellent play on both sides of the ball helped the Burns Broncs reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Lakin led Class 2A in total tackles (126) and was tied for first place in tackles for loss (16). He also finished second in the conference in sacks (5).
Damien Pino
Junior linebacker Damien Pino’s standout 2022 season for the South Bison earned him Class 4A second-team all-state honors. Pino led the Bison with 75.5 tackles (33 assisted, 41 solo) and 14.4 defensive points per game. Pino also recovered a fumble and recorded an interception.
SECOND TEAM
Chris Benboe, Central
The senior offensive lineman helped Central achieve the third-best rushing offense in Class 4A. He also was voted East Conference lineman of the year.
Alex Fernandez, Central
The senior linebacker led the team with 83 total tackles on the season. He also posted two tackles for loss and a sack.
Marcus DeHoff, Central
The junior defensive back posted 46 tackles and finished tied for the Class 4A lead with five interceptions.
Richard Prescott, Central
The senior wide receiver finished second on the team in total yards per game, averaging 92.3 yards per game. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and recorded five offensive touchdowns. Defensively, Prescott spent time as a corner and linebacker, and posted 48.5 tackles (19 solo) and 3.5 sacks.
Diego Paniagua, Pine Bluffs
The senior defensive lineman posted 64.5 tackles on the season for the Hornets. He also posted 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Nathan Mirich, East
The junior played both sides of the ball for East, posting 69.5 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He also caught 31 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns.
Trevor Eldridge, East
The senior offensive and defensive lineman posted 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the season.
Ethan Brinkman, East
The senior linebacker posted 78 total tackles on the season. He also recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Jared Allen, Burns
The senior quarterback threw for 991 yards and nine touchdowns during the season for Burns. The Class 2A all-stater also led the team in rushing yards (376), carries (115) and touchdowns (5).
Cody Hape, Burns
The senior wide receiver led the Broncs in receiving yards (418) and receiving touchdowns (4) during the 2022 season. He was voted to the Class 2A all-state team.
Robert Campbell, South
The senior linebacker finished the season second on the team with 61 total tackles. Campbell also recorded five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He also was voted to the all-conference team as an offensive lineman.