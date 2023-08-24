CHEYENNE — A Hillsdale man who was the subject of a Tuesday evening manhunt in Pine Bluffs is accused of assaulting his grandmother with a chair before going on the lam.

At the end of a two-and-a-half-hour search that involved multiple agencies from throughout Laramie County, Tyler J. Pohlman, 26, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. by Pine Bluffs Police Department Sgt. Rodney Kemp.

