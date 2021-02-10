Weather Alert

...Areas of Freezing Fog Through Mid Morning... Please watch for areas of freezing fog, dense at times, across much of Laramie County of Wyoming and over the southern Nebraska Panhandle through mid morning. This includes Interstate 80 from the foothills west of Cheyenne, eastward through Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball and Sidney. Visibilities at times will be at or less than one-half of a mile and some roads may be slick in spots, so please drive with caution. When you encounter fog, particularly dense freezing fog, please slow down, use your low beam headlights and allow for some extra travel time to safely reach your destination.