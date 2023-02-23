MLS Players to Watch Soccer

In this Oct. 15, 2022, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez celebrates after an MLS game in Nashville, Tenn. The ageless Mexican star stepped back into the past and led the LA Galaxy to a playoff berth last season. Chicharito had 18 goals and played in 32 matches, both highs since he moved to MLS.

 Associated Press/File

The biggest winner in the Major League Soccer offseason transfer market ended up being the rumor mill.

Whether it was the apparent flirtation between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, or the interest that Los Angeles FC had for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, neither came to fruition and the MLS offseason was devoid of a splashy incoming international move.

