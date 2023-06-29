76ers Hardens Future Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden calls to teammates during Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Boston. 

 Associated Press

Chris Paul has already been traded twice this offseason, ending up with Golden State. Bradley Beal is now with Phoenix, John Collins was sent to Utah, and Kristaps Porzingis is about to start anew with Boston in a deal that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis.

They have new places to call home. It's time to see if Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton and dozens more will be on the move in the next few days.

