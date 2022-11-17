The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Casper Police Department for Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old female, 5-foot-1, 109 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

She was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a white undershirt, black leggings and brown knee-high boots.


