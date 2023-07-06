...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the second annual Liberty Parade on Tuesday, July 4. They began at Western Wyoming Community College and ended at the middle of Gateway Blvd.
Rock Springs brothers Dave Piaia, left, and Paul Piaia, right, cruise down the road during the annual Liberty Parade. They were seen displaying a life-size photo of their father, Duce Piaia, who is this year's grand marshal.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
The 67th Army Band set the tone during the second annual Liberty Parade as they marched down the street on Tuesday, July 4.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Dave Pedri and the EIO Band were one of the groups providing musical entertainment during the 2023 Liberty Parade on Tuesday, July 4.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
A young attendee waves at everyone strolling by during the second annual Liberty Parade on Tuesday, July 4.