The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Ranchettes, North Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af
Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 8 and 17.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 341...and
between mile markers 342 and 363...and
near mile marker 370.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Federal, Whitaker, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Crystal Lake
Campground, Granite Springs Reservoir, Granite Springs Campground,
Ranchettes, North Crow Campground, Buford, Vedauwoo Campground,
Vedauwoo and The Buttes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 18 and 34...and
near mile marker 42.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 326 and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Laramie, Horse Creek, Iron Mountain, Yellow Pine Campground, Tie
City Campground, University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium and
The Buttes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 35 and 36...and
between mile markers 37 and 38...and
between mile markers 39 and 41.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 312 and 325.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
526 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
KIMBALL
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND KIMBALL.
David Tritz, from Laguna Hills, California, and his daughter Erin Tritz, pose for a photo after taking their seats at the Women's World Cup match between New Zealand and Norway on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.
They may still be jet-lagged, they may still be wearing sweats, and they may have been stumbling through the streets of Auckland for the past few days, but some fans of the U.S. women's national team broke through with their unmistakable red, white and blue costumes as part of a boisterous crowd at the opening match of the Women's World Cup.
The thing was, the Americans weren't even playing.
The U.S. women kick off Saturday against Vietnam. But David Tritz of Laguna Hills, California, wore a full-body, stars-and-stripes rain suit to see co-host New Zealand upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday.
Tritz is just one of an estimated 20,000 Americans who have already traveled Down Under to support the reigning World Cup champions.
"We flew all this way," Tritz said at Eden Park, "you can't not represent. You only live once."
Tritz came to New Zealand with his wife and five daughters, four of whom played soccer and range from 34 down to 21-year-old twins. They previously attended the 2015 World Cup, watching the U.S. beat Japan for its third title — the Americans added another one in 2019.
His family plans to see seven or eight games of the tournament over 10 days in New Zealand and another eight in Australia.
Of the Americans who have trekked to New Zealand or will do so soon, roughly 9,000 of them have congregated in a Facebook community started three years ago by Kristen Pariseau. There, they've planned post-match meeting spots, helped each other with travel questions and heard from a number of helpful Kiwis on the local scene.
"People were asking 'Is anyone else going to go?' long ago when people were trying to organize and make a plan," Pariseau said. "So I started it as a central place, and then it's just been growing exponentially this last month."
Pariseau grew up in a hockey family in Michigan, but caught soccer fever after moving to Atlanta with her wife and they became Atlanta United season ticket holders. They went to the 2018 men's World Cup in Russia because her wife, who hails from Mexico, wanted to see her home country's team.
They skipped out on the 2019 Women's World Cup, but after seeing the environment online, Pariseau said she regretted the decision and immediately started saving, including airline rewards, for the 2023 edition. After four years, they flew first class from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Mexico City to Los Angeles to Sydney for a brief stay with friends in Australia.
Once in Auckland, Pariseau has a pair of banners she made that may be visible from the Eden Park stands. One reads "Win it for Becky" and the other "Win it for Mal," in honor of Becky Sauerbrunn and Mallory Swanson, whose injuries held them out of the tournament.
Traveling to New Zealand to see the U.S. women's team is seemingly a family affair. Dave Perry, an 84-year-old U.S. military veteran, saw the 2019 World Cup with his wife for their 50th anniversary.
This time around, he brought his two daughters, whom he coached in their youth leagues. Liz Perry said she still plays soccer recreationally. The family, from Milwaukee, will stay through the group stage.
There may not be many more veteran American fans than Steff Colonna, who's attending her third Women's World Cup.
She played soccer in college at John Carroll University and said she's closely followed the U.S. women's national team for 20-plus years. She often attends events put on by the American Outlaws, an unofficial support group for the American national soccer teams.
Now living in San Diego, she said she keeps making the investment to support the U.S. team for a number of reasons, but mainly because of the visibility it brings to women's soccer and women's sports as a whole.
"They represent our country and they represent a sport, and what they're doing for women's sports is awesome," Colonna said. "You come back because you love the team. We're spending a lot of money to come over and support them. We just love the team. It doesn't hurt that they're the No. 1 team in the world."