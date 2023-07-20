Soccer WWCup American Fans

David Tritz, from Laguna Hills, California, and his daughter Erin Tritz, pose for a photo after taking their seats at the Women's World Cup match between New Zealand and Norway on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.

 Rafaela Pontes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The Americans are here.

They may still be jet-lagged, they may still be wearing sweats, and they may have been stumbling through the streets of Auckland for the past few days, but some fans of the U.S. women's national team broke through with their unmistakable red, white and blue costumes as part of a boisterous crowd at the opening match of the Women's World Cup.

