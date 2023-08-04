WWCup Portugal US Soccer

United States' Trinity Rodman, right, and Portugal's Catarina Amado chase after the ball during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States on Aug. 1, 2023, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

LAS VEGAS — The shot that hit the post in the Americans' scoreless draw with Portugal not only allowed the defending champions to advance out of the group stage, it also preserved any meaningful betting action in the U.S. on the Women's World Cup.

The betting handle would have dropped by 80% had the U.S. been eliminated this week, said Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations at Westgate Las Vegas. He said that also will be the situation should the Americans lose in the knockout stage.

