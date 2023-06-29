.Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area. Radar estimates that more than two inches of rain have fallen. The storms also brought heavy hail that may cause culverts to flood and obstruct roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following counties, Goshen and Laramie. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Little Horse Creek, Bear Mountain Draw, Fourmile Draw, Bear Creek, and Horse Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... La Grange and Meriden Rest Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALBANY...NORTHWESTERN LARAMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES... At 619 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, or 9 miles northeast of Laramie, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 610 PM MDT, golfball size hail was reported by the public 1 mile west northwest of Laramie. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Baldy Peak around 635 PM MDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Wyoming. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 419 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING CONVERSE NIOBRARA IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laramie County through 715 PM MDT... At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crystal Lake Reservoir, or 16 miles west of Cheyenne, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Federal around 645 PM MDT. Horse Creek around 705 PM MDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 23 and 34. Interstate 80 in Wyoming near mile marker 340, and between mile markers 342 and 350. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Wyoming. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.