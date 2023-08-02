RAWLINS – During the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the August 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County.

“St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County is a perfect example of many people coming together to meet our community needs. St. Christopher’s Highway’s board includes representatives from seven local churches, as well as the Rawlins Police Department,” community relations coordinator Mira Miller explained. “They work hand-in-hand with other churches throughout the county, non-profit agencies and law enforcement countywide.”

