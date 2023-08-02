RAWLINS – During the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the August 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County.
“St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County is a perfect example of many people coming together to meet our community needs. St. Christopher’s Highway’s board includes representatives from seven local churches, as well as the Rawlins Police Department,” community relations coordinator Mira Miller explained. “They work hand-in-hand with other churches throughout the county, non-profit agencies and law enforcement countywide.”
She added, “When St. Christopher’s first began discussing what need would be their initial focus, this diverse group of faith-based organizations identified a group with no definitive assistance for years: stranded travelers.
“Before, these individuals would reach out to law enforcement, churches or just stand on the corner.”
According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award that the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions that are significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.
St. Christopher’s Highway has a phone number that stranded travelers can use to call for help. Volunteers from the churches that are involved help with taking the calls that come in.
“These volunteers take the time to answer the call during the day and take time to help someone in need, whether that is meeting them at a gas station to fill up their car or working to get them a bus ticket home,” she said. “St. Christopher’s is appreciated by law enforcement countywide for their assistance.
Miller said that they worked with law enforcement in order to create a process to “effectively and safely help those who are on the margins of society.”
From the start date of St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon Highway, August 2022, to June 2023, the organization has served 271 individuals.
“They’ve spent approximately $1,500 each month, funded by local donations from individuals and churches, as well as a grant from the Episcopal Church of Wyoming and discounts from local businesses such as Mike’s Big City and the Brickyard Inn,” Miller said. “St. Christopher’s Highway also helps in other ways.
“They created hundreds of blessing bags for travelers or locals in a traumatic situation, which include necessities such as socks, hairbrushes and toys that will make people’s lives just a little bit better.”
The blessing bags are then distributed to agencies throughout Carbon County.
Miller also said that St. Christopher’s Highway is also tied in with the C4 Emergency Operations Center “and act as a potential source of volunteers in an emergency.”
During the holiday season, the organization put on a reverse advent drive where items were located to various organizations like ST. Vincent, Stepping Stones Youth Home and the local library.
“Through their focus on the common vision of serving those in need, they have created a new organization which has impacted hundreds of people in less than a year,” she said. “St. Christopher’s Highway is an inspiration to all of us to grow in our compassion and work together to make a difference in whatever way we can.”
