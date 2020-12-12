High School Cross Country National Invite, Lubbock, Texas
Competed on Dec. 5
TIME: 16:23.85
(Second place: Brynn Brown, 16:50:14)
At a glance
n Second win in less than a month
n Second time this season she ran under 16:30
n Broke under 17 minutes six times this season
QUESTIONS:
How were the conditions?
• It was cold, not super windy, they moved the race up a few hours because the wind was supposed to pick up.
• In a way it just really felt like a Wyoming day, so I was perfectly fine with it.
How was the course?
• It was grass pretty much the whole time, some loose dirt, so it wasn’t fast — the hills were kind of rough that ruined your momentum a bit.
How did you feel?
• 3,000 feet — it was lower than I was used to, but certainly wasn’t sea level.
How competitive were the runners?
• Won by about 20 seconds — the girl that came in second was actually predicted to win it (she was a Texan).
How did it feel crossing the finish line for the last time as a high school cross country runner?
• I think down the final stretch it was a little bittersweet. I knew that I had the lead and it was nice to take the final stretch to reflect on it. But when I crossed the finish line I realized I was just tired. It hadn’t really sunk in.”
• It’s kind of tough accepting it’s my last cross country race as a high school.
Reflecting back on your high school career: what are some of your favorite moments that come to mind? Accomplishments you’re most proud of?
• I’d say my first race was pretty memorable, because I wasn’t really sure how to compete at the high school level, it was cool to see I could really compete, it was in Casper up on Casper mountain, Bear Trap Mountain — I remember I thought I would be running JV and coach Steinberg was like “nope, you’re ready.”
• All the Nike races have been really great races and to be able to compete nationally has been a great experience — I’ll always remember that.
• This season especially there were a lot of races that stuck out because it was a really weird season.
• It wasn’t a huge meet, not a big number of people — seemed pretty confident they would have it — stayed in touch and made sure everything was still on.
• It was smaller but the competition was a lot better, the top girls were a lot faster, this was a more dense field than the other one, so felt like a bit of different race.
• I wasn’t sure — the course wasn’t a PR course, it wasn’t easy, uneven ground, rolling hills and the weather was really cold — I wasn’t expecting to be that close to my PR.”
• “I knew that I would have to perform really well, especially with that group of girls, plenty of girls in the top 10 in the county and was really prepared.”
That was the last major national meet — there might be some smaller ones, but that was mostly it for the majority of runners.
• I’m taking a little bit of time to recover — I haven’t ran for like 3 days. It’s perfect timing, next few weeks with finals will be crazy anyway.
• It snowed a few days before we left and we were a little concerned, but once we got to Denver it was great — surprisingly really nice.
• Usually give myself about two weeks of time off of running and actual training — I’ll try and still do something so I’m not sitting around — pool, or biking or some easy runs if I really feel like it. Then I’ll have to jump back into — there’s a race in January in Virginia, it’s an indoor race that I’m preparing for.