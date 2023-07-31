Rockies Marlins Baseball

Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run against the Miami Marlins on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami.

 Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, bolstering their injury-plagued roster with more veteran depth as they fight for a playoff spot.

Los Angeles sent minor league pitchers Mason Albright and Jake Madden to the Rockies in the deal that brought two former Angels first-round draft picks back to the team. Colorado also is sending $3,701,613 along with Cron and Grichuk, who are in the final years of their contracts before free agency. Cron is owed $2,540,323 in remaining salary and Grichuk $3,161,290, leaving the Angels in effect responsible for $2 million.



