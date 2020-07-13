Name: Anthony Bouchard
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Laramie County
Profession: Business Owner
Education: National School of Septic Tank Professionals
Experience: I have been proud to serve in the Wyoming Legislator for the last 4 years. During my time in office I was able to vote for expanding Medicaid and Medicare to families in need in Wyoming. I also voted for increased property taxes on residential and commercial proprieties in Laramie County as a way to increase funds. If re-elected ill continue to push for these things.
Website: http://anthonybouchard.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SenatorAnthonyBouchard/
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am motivated to running again because we still have so much work to get done. Look I know everyone doesn't want to hear it but YES we MUST RAISE TAXES to pay for our expenses. We must expand Medicare to make sure our older folk have the care they need.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The top 3 problems are:
1. Balanced Budget - How are we going to balance the budget? We MUST raise taxes on everyone to get to a balanced budget.
2. Schools. Our Education system is spending money out of control. We must put a stop to it. We must cut the education budget by no less than 35%.
3. COVID-19. We must mandate masks in public places plain and simple. We can't let our citizens get sick because they don't want to wear a mask. I will strive my hardest to make this a law!
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
What sets me apart:
1. I’m upfront and will tell it like it is.
2. I'm endorsed by Senate District 6 Republicans
3. I oppose President Trump and his dangerous policies. It hard for some republican to say it but I have no problem saying it.