Lakers Davis Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final series May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Anthony Davis is under contract to the Los Angeles Lakers for the next five seasons, after agreeing to an extension that comes with the highest per-season average salary in NBA history.

Davis and the Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said Friday. ESPN first reported that the Lakers and Davis struck the deal.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus