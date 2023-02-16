Former News Record editor’s new novel hits shelves
GILLETTE (WNE) — Former News Record editor Ron Franscell’s latest novel will be available for sale next week.
“Deaf Row,” a crime mystery and psychological thriller forged from the early, isolated dates of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released Feb. 14.
The novel, published by Colorado’s WildBlue Press, follows a retired big-city homicide detective, Woodrow “Mountain” Bell, who finds himself in a small Colorado mountain town and wrapped up in an unsolved child murder.
“He’s drawn into the macabre mystery when he realizes the killer might still be near,” according to a WildBlue Press release. “Without help from ambivalent local cops, Bell must overcome the obstacles of time, age, a lack of police resources, and his own personal flaws by calling upon the unique skills of the end-of-the-road codgers he meets for coffee every morning — a club of old guys who call themselves Deaf Row. Soon, this motley crew finds itself on a collision course with a serial butcher.”
Beyond its suspenseful crime tale, the novel also tells the story of pain and regret — of men pushing back against time and death to avoid their own disappearances.
Franscell was the editor and publisher of the News Record from 1989 through 2000 and currently resides in Placitas, New Mexico. He has authored 19 books, including international true-crime stories “The Darkest night” and “Shadow Man: An Elusive Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling.”
His debut novel, “Angel Fire,” was a USA Today bestselling literary novel and was listed by the San Francisco Chronicle among the 100 Best Novels of the 20th Century West.
Missing romance novelist no longer in Jackson, police say
JACKSON (WNE) —After “Cocker Brothers” author Faleena Hopkins, 52, was arrested by park rangers in January, family, friends and fellow authors are stumped about what prompted the uncharacteristic behavior and where the romance novelist is now.
Hopkins, noted by park officials and jail records as a Washington resident, was arrested Jan. 27 after a 24-mile high-speed chase that began when National Park Service rangers saw her parked in the road at Jackson Lake Junction in Grand Teton National Park. A short while earlier she had been cited by a Yellowstone ranger for driving in a closed area beyond Flagg Ranch.
Friends and family registered Hopkins as a missing person through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, saying that after she was released from Teton County Jail at noon on Jan. 30, she hadn’t been seen or heard from.
According to Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department, Hopkins boarded a flight to Salt Lake City the afternoon she was released from jail. Ruschill said officers contacted the Salt Lake City airport, where staff confirmed that Hopkins exited the aircraft in Utah that evening.
Ruschill said Hopkins left her vehicle, a red 2020 Kia Soul, and her dog here in Jackson. He and friends of Hopkins said she doesn’t have a history of substance or alcohol abuse or chronic mental health problems.
In court records no questions regarding Hopkins’ mental fitness or competency have been raised, nor DUI charges pressed to suggest that she was under the influence of substances at the time of the incident.
“We have no leads as to her current whereabouts after Salt Lake City,” Ruschill said Tuesday, adding that the police do not suspect foul play.
As of press time, family and friends are still looking for Hopkins. She is due to appear via Zoom in federal court at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 for an arraignment.
CWD concerns rise in Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Sundance is implementing a year-round deer cull in response to evidence that chronic wasting disease (CWD) may be much more prevalent than previously thought in the vicinity of the city.
Game Warden Nate Holst attended last week’s meeting of the city council to present a proposal from Wyoming Game & Fish.
Most years, explained Holst, the city applies for a license to cull a certain number of deer. This year, the quota was 50 deer, which was subsequently filled. However, seven of those 50 deer tested positive for CWD.
This could be a reason for concern, Holst told the council.
The Black Hills region used to sit at around a 2-3% rate of CWD. (In other words, it was estimated that two out of every hundred deer was infected). At this time, the Black Hills region sits at 7%.
Seven of 50 deer is, of course, double this percentage – it puts Sundance at a 14% prevalence rate.
Holst said he used to be the game warden for Wheatland, where CWD was first detected in Wyoming. The prevalence rate in Wheatland, he said, was 25%.
Sundance’s statistic is not scary, Holst said, but “it’s something to definitely note and pay attention to.”
On that basis, he said, Wyoming Game & Fish is willing to issue a year-round license that allows for up to 100 deer. Making it good at all times would allow Game & Fish and the city to “have it in our back pocket” in case the need to cull arises.
Chronic Wasting Disease CWD, sometimes called “zombie deer disease” affects deer, elk and moose and is caused by abnormally folded proteins called “prions.” These cause damage to normal prion proteins in tissues throughout the animal’s body, but most often in the brain and spinal cord. CWD is always fatal.
Wolf killed after multiple livestock slayings
LOVELL (WNE) — A male gray wolf, originally collared in the area of Dillon, Montana, was killed by the USDA WiIdlife Services after it predated on two goats and a lamb on two north Big Horn County ranches.
The kill took place north of Lovell, near Crooked Creek. Since the land the wolf was killed on was east of Highway 120, it is classified as a predator zone. Predator zones are established to reduce predators in areas where they chronically feed on livestock, sheep and other domestic animals.
Due to the wolf’s location in the predator zone, the kill by Wildlife Services was lawful, according to Michael Burrell, the acting director for Wildlife Services.
The male wolf was first reported on Monday, Feb. 6, after the goats were attacked and one killed. Burrell said Wildlife Services closely monitored the area. On Friday, Wildlife Services successfully tracked the wolf through its collar and flew to it in a fixed-wing aircraft.
“You have the pilot up front and the gunner sitting in the back,” Burrell said. “The fixed wing is set up with telemetry equipment, which allows us to track the wolf from within the aircraft. Once we identify the wolf, we can drop down and acquire our target.”
Burrell said Wildlife Services located the wolf on deeded property in the process of eating the freshly predated sheep.
“The wolf had the sheep in its jaws,” Burrell said.
Both Burrell and Colten Galambas, local game warden with Wyoming Game and Fish Department, stated that there have been no reports of a second wolf in the area.
“This wolf was alone,” Burrell said.
