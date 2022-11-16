Soccer WCup Opening Ceremony Balich

In this July 23, 2021, file photo, fireworks light the sky during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Creative director Marco Balich, reveals to The Associated Press that he has been working for a year on a 30-minute show that will run ahead of the Soccer World Cup 2022 opening game between Qatar and Ecuador. 

 Morry Gash/AP file

ROME (AP) — First World Cup in the Middle East. First World Cup kicking off in November. First modern edition based around a single city. First in an Arab country.

Now add "first World Cup with an Olympics-style opening ceremony" to the list of novelties for the tournament in Qatar beginning on Sunday.


AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed to this report.

