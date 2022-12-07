MVP Awards Baseball

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on Oct. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

 LM Otero/AP

SAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.

Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever.


