Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy, left, and Dee Haslam look on during the NFL football team's training camp, on July 28, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

 Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA.

Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

