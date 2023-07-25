Chargers Training Camp Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill during the NFL team's camp on May 22, 2023, in Costa Mesa, Calif.

 Associated Press

Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL's highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

The extension came as the Chargers reported for training camp earlier in the day. Their first practice will be Wednesday.

