Giants Manaea Baseball

San Diego Padres pitcher Sean Manaea throws during Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized or announced by the club.


AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

