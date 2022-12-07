Purdue Indiana Football

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm questions a call during an NCAA football game against Indiana on Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

 Darron Cummings/AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools had not been finalized. The university scheduled a news conference for Thursday "regarding the football program's leadership."


AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

