Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of an MLB game on  Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. 

 Adam Hunger/AP

Carlos Correa is headed to the free-spending New York Mets with a $315 million, 12-year contract after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over concerns about an ankle injury sustained eight years ago.

The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Correa had reached a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants on Dec. 13.

AP Baseball Writers Janie McCauley and Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.

