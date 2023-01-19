Fiesta Bowl Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA football semifinal playoff game against TCU on Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings this week that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly.

