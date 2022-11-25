Nebraska-Rhule Football

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule coaches during an NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. 

 Jacob Kupferman/AP

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.


AP College Football Writer Eric Olson contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus