Raiders Chiefs Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the first half of a game on Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Ed Zurga/AP

The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said the league isn't planning to make any rule changes amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5. Roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45% from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.

AP Sports Dave Skretta contributed.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus