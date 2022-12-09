Nimmo Baseball

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo bats during the second game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

 Chris Szagola/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo, a Cheyenne native and former American Legion Post 6 standout, is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and no announcement had been made.


AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

