Bills Lions Football

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, left, is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit.

 Duane Burleson/AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller's injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.

Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week's game against the New England Patriots. The person who detailed Miller's test results spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not revealed that information.


