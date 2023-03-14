Broncos Free Agency Football

In this Oct. 23, 2023, file photo, Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers, center, sets for a block during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. 

 Associated Press/File

The Denver Broncos strengthened their offensive line on Monday, agreeing to deals with right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Broncos later fortified their defensive line, agreeing to a deal with Zach Allen, and they also agreed to a deal with quarterback Jarrett Stidham to be Russell Wilson's backup, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can't be announced until Wednesday.

