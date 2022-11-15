South Carolina Maryland Basketball

South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher, center, shoots as Maryland's Shyanne Sellers tips the ball during an NCAA game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in College Park, Md.

 Gail Burton/AP

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.


AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this story.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus