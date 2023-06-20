OPED-BOOKBANS-COMMENTARY-LA

A student holds a sign that reads “Stop Book Banning” at a rally at a Florida school district meeting. School districts in that state and others have passed a slew of laws restricting reading material available in the schools. =

 Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Commentary: Are book bans unconstitutional? They are certainly political

In Missouri, the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” about the Holocaust faces possible removal from schools for at least the third time over its depiction of a female character in a bathtub.

