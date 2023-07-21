Yellowstone Bison Attack Engagement

In this June 22, 2022, file photo, a bison lies down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park. An Arizona woman who was gored by a bison in Yellowstone on Monday, July 17, 2023, has said 'yes' to her boyfriend's hospital proposal. Chris Whitehill said he had planned to propose to Amber Harris in the park. 

 Associated Press/file

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman who suffered fractured vertebrae and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said "yes" to her boyfriend's hospital proposal.

Chris Whitehill said he planned to propose to Amber Harris during their vacation in the park this week, but after spending just one night there, an encounter with a bison upended those plans.

