Michigan man fined for making false claims of Wyoming residency
SHERIDAN — Michigan resident Michael J. Dupuis Sr. pleaded no contest in March to making false claims of residency to obtain resident Wyoming hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.
On March 20, 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff approved a plea agreement between the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office and Dupuis. As part of the agreement, Dupuis pleaded no contest to seven counts of false oath to obtain resident Wyoming hunting licenses.
He will pay $35,070 in fines and will lose his hunting and trapping privileges for six years.
Wyoming and 48 other states participate in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. If a person loses hunting or fishing privileges in one state, the revocation is also in effect in all other partner states.
“There is no doubt in my mind this was a calculated effort to defraud the residents of the state of Wyoming,” said Sheridan Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dustin Shorma, who investigated the case. “Mr. Dupuis was licensed as a professional guide with the Wyoming Board of Outfitters. He used family members’ post office boxes in Wyoming as a mailing address and was able to obtain a Wyoming driver’s license. He put a lot of effort into misrepresenting himself as a Wyoming resident.”
Dupuis began illegally purchasing licenses as a Wyoming resident in 2008. Over the following years, he made 110 separate claims of residency on deer, antelope, elk, fishing, trapping, turkey and professional hunting guide licenses.
The public is reminded that for the purpose of receiving a resident hunting, fishing or trapping license, the applicant must have physically resided in Wyoming for at least one year prior to applying for or purchasing a license and not claimed residency in any other state, territory or country.
From Wyoming News Exchange
