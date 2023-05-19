Poor air quality will continue today into Sunday with Air Quality
Index (AQI) values remaining in the healthy range of 100 to 150
across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle due to
drifting wildfire smoke across the region. Sensitive groups with
respiratory conditions may experience health effects along with
others if outside for long durations. Reduced visibilities could
also occur where smoke is more dense. Please limit outdoor
exposure this weekend if possible, especially with any pre
conditions that could be triggered. Slight improving near surface
smoke Sunday but lingering smoke likely into early next week.
Black Hills Energy seeks increase in residential natural gas rates
CHEYENNE — Black Hills Wyoming Gas, doing business as Black Hills Energy, has filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission seeking an increase in base rates of $19.3 million to recover the necessary capital infrastructure and operational costs required to enable safe, reliable natural gas service for customers in Wyoming.
If approved as proposed, new rates would be implemented during the first quarter of 2024, with residential customers with an average usage seeing an increase of approximately $6.74 per month and small general customers with an average usage seeing an increase of approximately $13.70 per month.
Black Hills Energy spends millions of dollars each year to safely operate, maintain and update more than 6,400 miles of natural gas system infrastructure, which provides critical and reliable energy to over 133,000 households and businesses in 56 communities across the state, the utility said in a news release.
Since its last rate review in 2019, the company has completed more than $140 million in system safety, integrity and reliability projects for its natural gas utility system in Wyoming.