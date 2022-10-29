WCA says misinformation spread at 'anti-transgender event'
CHEYENNE — Officials from the Wyoming Counseling Association voiced their concern Friday about public misinformation in regard to mental health treatment at an "anti-transgender event" hosted Tuesday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
WCA officials sent out a statement and said that the public should note comments made by Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, on an epidemic of people wanting to de-transition is not based on research or fact. WCA also cited comments by Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, comparing eating disorders to gender dysphoria as "incredibly troubling."
"The Wyoming Counseling Association wants to highlight that forcing someone to live as their biological sex was the main course of treatment for gender dysphoria in the early 1900s; it has been tried and is well documented in the histories of psychology and mental health," according to the statement. "The usual result for patients during this time was trauma and death. The suggestion to return to these out-of-date practices for different gender identities is grossly unethical and dangerous."
They said gender-affirming care is evidence-based, comprehensive mental health care. This is supported by the American Counseling Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, American Psychological Association and many more organizations.
"The truth is, a person is unable to claim they advocate for mental health while excluding the needs of these marginalized children and families. Any attempt to do so is outdated and discriminatory," officials said.
They said messaging that vilifies inclusive spaces, disparages inclusive teachers, and villainizes LGBTQ+ kids has increased the danger, harm and injury for those children. Their membership has reported an increase in mental health needs for LGBTQ+ youth across the state, which was confirmed by the 2021 GLSEN National School Climate Survey, stating that over 80% of LGBTQ+ youth had to deal with verbal harassment or assault due to their identities.
The Wyoming Counseling Association opposes any bill that create life-threatening barriers, allows for discrimination or is in opposition to the American Counseling Association’s Code of Ethics. Officials said legislation contributes greatly to increased rates of suicide, especially for adolescents.
"We ask that members, counselors, advocates and allies share this information with their peers and colleagues to help build awareness of the potential threat this messaging can be for our trans youth and our adolescents seeking mental health support," the statement concluded.