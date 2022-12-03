UW survey: Early voting remains popular in Wyoming
Early voting remains popular in the Equality State, according to the latest survey conducted by the University of Wyoming.
Two out of five Wyoming voters cast ballots before the Nov. 8 general election, while three out of five cast their ballots at the polls on Election Day. Among those casting ballots early, 66% voted in person at a designated location, and 34% voted by mail.
Telephone interviews with 524 Wyoming residents selected at random were conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s Survey Research Center at UW. Participants in the survey were interviewed in late October and again during the week following the election. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
Jim King, the survey’s director and a UW professor of political science, said the survey revealed a modest decline in early voting from 2020. However, a larger share of the state’s voters cast early ballots compared to 2018.
“This year, 40% of Wyomingites voted early, compared to 48% two years ago and 31% in 2018,” King said in a news release.
The coronavirus pandemic contributed to the substantial increase in early voting from 2018 to 2020. King said he believes that people who voted early in 2020 due to the pandemic might have seen how much easier the process is and opted to do so again.
Two factors were associated with the decision to vote early in 2022, he added.
In a pattern seen across the nation in recent years, early voting was more common among Democrats than among Republicans and independents. And, as was seen in previous elections, age is associated with early voting, as older residents commonly take advantage of the convenience offered by voting at an early voting location or by mail.
This year, 52% of Wyomingites age 55 years and older opted to vote early, while 77% of those age 54 years and younger chose to vote in person during the general election, according to the survey results.
