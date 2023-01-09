...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH. Isolated
wind gusts 85 to 95 MPH are possible along the Interstate 25
corridor in eastern Platte County.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County including
the cities of Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. The strongest winds are
expected during the late morning and early afternoon hours on
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Winds of this magnitude can also
lead to property damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Yellowstone answers foul play question about investigation
JACKSON — Yellowstone National Park officials say we’ll probably never learn what happened to Il Hun Ro, the 70-year-old Los Angeles man whose foot was found floating in a park hot spring this past August.
“Because this incident was unwitnessed, we’ll likely never know the exact course of events,” Linda Veress, a public information specialist for the park, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Jan. 3. “However, there are no signs of foul play or circumstances that would lead us to believe this involved more than just the individual.”
Three days after finding the foot, park officials issued a statement saying they suspected that no foul play was involved in Ro’s disappearance and death.
The Daily had asked Veress about how officials determined that there was no foul play.
The investigative report released via a Freedom of Information Act request offered no evidence or explanation about how park officials reached that conclusion.
Until now, park officials have also said little about how they did so.
The 36-page report notes that Ro’s family was contacted, and a family member provided a DNA sample to help identify his remains.
But the document doesn’t say much else about interactions with the family, including whether they were able to shed light on Ro’s travel plans or his state of mind. Law enforcement officers searched for but didn’t find evidence of a suicide note.