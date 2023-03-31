Teton County sees slight population decline
JACKSON — Teton and Niobrara counties share the distinction of the having the biggest population declines in Wyoming in 2022, according to state findings based on U.S. census data.
The Teton and Niobrara populations each declined 1.4% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to a news release. The next biggest declines occurred in Laramie and Natrona counties, each down 0.1%.
In contrast, Wyoming’s total population grew moderately, rising 0.3% to 581,381, slightly less than the U.S. growth rate of 0.4%.
Sixteen counties saw their populations expand during that July-to-July period. The one with the biggest jump, 2.4%, was Teton’s neighbor, Lincoln County, home to the Star Valley community where many Jackson Hole workers live.
Since the 2020 Census, Lincoln’s population has grown 5.5%, leading all other counties, the release said.
From July 2021 to July 2022, the second-fastest growing counties were Big Horn and Crook, each rising 1.8%.
Wyoming continues to see a reversal in a trend of negative net migration. Between 2014 and 2019, more people left the state than moved in, because of the energy downturn. But from 2021 to 2022, more than three-fourths of Wyoming counties saw positive net migration, led by Park, Sheridan and Lincoln counties.
Teton County was not part of that trend last year.
“Only four counties experienced negative net migration: Teton (-451), Sweetwater (-249), Carbon (-103) and Niobrara (-19),” the release said.
Sublette County prepares for possible flooding
PINEDALE — Temperatures in Sublette County will eventually rise, melting the heavy blanket of snow covering communities across the region and creating the potential for flooding.
The Upper Green River drainage is currently sitting at 108% of normal, according to the SNOTEL map published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on March 29.
Preparations are already underway in Sublette County in case significant flooding does take place later this spring or summer, said Jim Mitchell, Sublette County Emergency Management coordinator.
Sublette County Emergency Management and its partners at the local, state and federal levels actively monitor changing weather conditions and how they might affect flooding each year.
Sublette County Emergency Management and other agencies are watching snowmelt at both low elevations and in the high country. The county acquired a “considerable amount of sandbags” and sand this year to “protect public infrastructure” and to help alleviate “nuisance flooding” at residences and businesses, said Mitchell.
The county is also training specific employees to operate the three-chute, multi-bagger sandbag machine, he said.
Mitchell encouraged home and business owners to get out ahead of the problem and do what they can to mitigate nuisance flooding on their property. This includes moving snow away from structures, like garages, and routing snowmelt away from buildings by creating alternative drainages.
He also urged property owners to review their flood insurance policies, paying close attention to what is and is not covered by the policy.
From Wyoming News Exchange