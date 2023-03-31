Passage of Fair & Open Competition Act allows level playing field
DOUGLAS — Associated Builders and Contractors praised the Wyoming legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon March 23 for enacting SF 147, the Fair and Open Competition Act, which protects Wyoming taxpayers by ensuring all of the state’s skilled construction workforce can compete on a level playing field for contracts to build state, state-assisted and local public works projects.
Once in effect July 1, Wyoming will be the 25th state with an active policy restricting the use of government-mandated project labor agreements.
Introduced by state Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, this measure prevents the state and its localities from mandating controversial Project Labor Agreements on any taxpayer-funded construction project, thereby ensuring all Wyoming construction workers, including the approximately 97% of the state’s construction workforce that has chosen not to belong to a union, can build their communities.
“As the Biden administration continues its all-out assault on merit shop contractors, Wyoming has chosen to protect their construction workers and taxpayers by ensuring all projects in the state will be procured via fair and open competition, even if the project receives federal dollars,” ABC Vice President of Regulatory, Labor and State Affairs Ben Brubeck said. “State leaders have sent the message that Wyoming doesn’t do business through political favoritism and discriminatory policy, and that all of Wyoming’s construction workforce is welcome to compete to rebuild their communities.”
Mountain lion captured in Gillette
GILLETTE — Charlie Anderson chose a dangerous time to refill his bird feeder.
The bird feeder hung from the side of his Kendrick Avenue home, which at that moment, was also to the side of a mountain lion. But that wasn’t obvious at the time.
“I noticed we had some really big footprints in the snow,” Anderson said.
He’d heard there was a mountain lion in town, but figured it already passed through his yard. Unhurried, he took a picture with a ruler beside the paw print — large indeed. That’s when his wife said to him, “‘It’s that cat right there,’” he recalled.
They called in the sighting and by 6:30 p.m. March 29, the mountain lion first spotted across town early in the morning the day before was captured outside of the house on the corner of Sixth Street and Kendrick Avenue.
The mountain lion was shot with an “immobilizing” dart and will be safely relocated, said Andrew Enscore, a Wyoming Game and Fish warden.
“It was an old cat, bigger one, Game and Fish thought,” said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard. “Paws were the size of dinner plates.”
“I was hoping it was going to be moving on through town but unfortunately it was hanging around,” Enscore said. “It was in a safe spot to go ahead and get it relocated.”
Gatchell Museum finalist for national medal
BUFFALO — The National Medal for Museum and Library Service is the nation's highest honor awarded to museums and libraries in recognition of excellent service to their communities.
Fewer than one-third of 1% of the nation's museums and libraries have been recognized with the medal.
And on March 28, the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum learned that it is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal. The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is the only institution in Wyoming to be selected as a finalist for this year's award.
“It is an incredible honor for the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum to be nominated for the IMLS National Medal, and to have made it into the top 30 finalists is overwhelming," said Sylvia Bruner, executive director. "Although the JGMM is a very small institution, we have big dreams and even bigger plans. This nomination verifies that those aspirations which we hold so dear are valued by the greater museum community and reassures us that we are on the right track.”
The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum was nominated for the 2023 National Medal by U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis' office.
"Senator Lummis makes it a priority to highlight Wyoming institutions that go above and beyond," a Lummis spokesperson wrote in an email. "Too often, Wyoming gets overlooked because of our size, but institutions like the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum show the dedication people in the Cowboy State have toward preserving our history and culture and educating the next generation."
Worland native releases book ‘The Catholic Cowboy Way’
WORLAND — Father Bryce Lungren, a Worland native, recently celebrated the release of his new book about “helping cowboys discover the Catholic faith, and Catholics to discover their inner cowboy.”
Lungren held a reception and book signing event at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Worland.
Lungren graduated from Worland High School in 1998. After spending about 10 years ranching in Montana, he went to seminary school.
He was ordained a pastor at Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Gillette. He works out of Gillette — primarily as a mission pastor — and travels to small Wyoming communities such as Hulett, Moorcroft and Wright to preach.
The pastor said that his book was not something he necessarily expected.
“It came about from getting to know some different people in Catholic media that I have done interviews with for other things,” he said. “That has led to some interest in the way I live my priesthood, so a buddy of mine who has written some books sent my name to his publisher, and they called me and asked if I wanted to write a book.”
Lungren said his book is a teaching testimony, saying that it shows the way the Lord has led him in his own life, and it offers an opportunity to teach about life as a Christian through his experiences. The book is filled with personal stories and examples of how Christ leads him in life.
“The Catholic Cowboy Way” can be found online on both amazon.com and CatholicCompany.com. Father Bryce has a blog on WyomingCatholicCowboys.com.
From Wyoming News Exchange