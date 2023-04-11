St. John's crowned as one of the 'World's Best Hospitals'
JACKSON — Of more than 2,300 hospitals ranked across the world, St. John’s Health was crowned one of the World’s Best Hospitals for 2023 by Newsweek and the global data firm Statistica.
Judged for quality of care, research, innovation and consistency, St. John’s shined at No. 290 out of the 420 hospitals evaluated in the United States.
“It’s another affirmation that St. John’s is a world-class hospital,” said Katharine Conover-Keller, the board chair at St. John’s. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that the hospital is sustained and that it can grow in the future.”
Newsweek and Statistica survey hospitals with patient questionnaires “to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life,” wrote Nancy Cooper, the global editor in chief of Newsweek, online.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, ranked No. 1 among hospitals globally, followed by Cleveland Clinic.
Toronto General Hospital earned fifth place and was considered to be the best hospital outside the U.S.
When asked why she thinks St. John’s has earned global recognition from Newsweek for the past four years, Conover-Keller cited quality patient care.
“What I constantly hear is the high level of professionalism among our clinical staff and the empathetic care of every person on staff who interacts with patients,” Conover-Keller said.
While the public hospital of Teton County dropped 20 slots from last year, when it placed at 270, and 24 slots from the year before that, when it was in No. 244, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged medical systems across the world, especially in rural locations with fewer resources.
Wildlife fencing projects continue in Sheridan County
SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Fencing Initiative exists to connect different agencies and identify and accomplish wildlife conservation projects through fence modifications or removal.
This summer, three projects are planned to remove fencing in Sheridan and Johnson counties.
The Bighorn Fencing Initiative is comprised of the U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Mule Deer Foundation, Sheridan Community Land Trust and other organizations.
The initiative is geared toward repairing, modifying and removing fences on public and private lands to reduce wildlife deaths and help sustain wildlife migration. It relies on volunteers in the community to help complete projects.
Fences can have a significant impact on wildlife, as animals can become entangled in the wire or be unable to cross, which can lead to starvation. This happens due to loose wires or fences designed without wildlife in mind.
“For every two and a half miles per fence, they found on average that one ungulate dies getting tangled up every year,” SCLT Conservation Program Manager Meghan Kent said.
For the same span of fence, an average of two ungulates also die from not being able to cross or getting separated from their mothers.
Modifications include expanding the space to at least 12 inches between the top two wires, regulating fence height for wildlife to jump over and adding a “goat rail,” which is a PVC pipe used to secure the bottom wire to the post to allow for animals like young wildlife to cross under the fence.
The projects the wildlife fencing initiative undertakes encompass this work but mainly involve removing fencing that is no longer used or is damaged.
“There are tons of modifications to make fences wildlife friendly while still providing its original purpose,” Kent said.
Teton County named 'healthiest' in state
JACKSON — Teton County has been crowned the healthiest county in Wyoming for 12 consecutive years, according to one public ranking, and this year’s highlights included fewer ‘poor mental health days’ and lower rates of premature death.
That said, the latest data suggests the county still has room for improvement when it comes to excessive drinking.
County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a database built by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, assesses health outcomes and health factors of counties across the country in an effort to grow community power and improve health equity.
According to the 2023 data, adult obesity is 11% lower in Teton County than across the state — at about one in five Jackson Hole residents — and adult smoking is 7% less frequent than the rest of Wyoming.
Teton County Health Department Director Jodie Pond noted the local sexually transmitted infection rate, although lower than the state and country, is in the red.
“I heard from the sexual health program yesterday how many people got tested in the first quarter,” Pond said, “and there were quite a few positives.”
Pond also noted how Jackson Hole logged fewer “poor mental health days” than the state and nation. Nonetheless, Jackson’s suicide rate did not fall from last year, while the state’s did by 22%.
Excessive drinking continues to be one of the greatest challenges the “healthiest county in Wyoming” faces. At 3% over the state and nation’s numbers, more than one in five adults in Jackson reported binge or heavy drinking.
While the local Community Prevention Coalition has a government grant for combating excessive drinking, Pond called it “an ongoing issue around a party, resort-town atmosphere.”
From Wyoming News Exchange