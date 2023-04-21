State of Wyoming releases latest cost of living index
CHEYENNE — The state of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division has completed the Fourth Quarter of 2022 (4Q22) Wyoming Cost of Living Index.
The WCLI consists of two parts, Inflation, which measures year-over-year change (annual) and the Comparative Cost of Living Index, which compares each county’s cost of living in one period (not over time) to the statewide average.
Inflation is reported for the state, by consumer category, and for five regions in the state. It measures year-over-year price changes in six consumer categories.The inflation figures for the fourth quarter of 2022 represent the percent change in the price level of a standard basket of selected consumer items priced in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with the price level of the same goods and services recorded one year ago (fourth quarter of 2021).
All items statewide inflation is 7.3%. Statewide inflation by consumer category: food — 15.1%; housing — 8.3%; recreation & personal care — 5.9%; medical — 5.1%; apparel — 3.1%; transportation — 1.3%.
State regional inflation rates: southwest — 8.2%; central — 7.4%; southeast — 7.2%; northwest — 7.0%; northeast — 6.7%.
Nationally, the inflation rate from December 2021 to December 2022 was 6.5% (CPI-U), as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers. The division produces the index twice a year, for the second and fourth quarters.
The full report is available on the division’s website at eadiv.state.wy.us/wcli/NewsRelease-4Q22.Pdf.
Lummis pushes back against endangered listing for bat
SUNDANCE — U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has once again expressed her disapproval of the decision to upgrade the northern long eared bat’s status to endangered — this time, in the form of a joint resolution.
The upgraded classification to endangered species is in response to the continued spread of white-nose syndrome, a fungal pathogen that invades a bat’s skin and causes it to arouse more often and for longer during the hibernation period, depleting the fat reserves needed to survive through the winter.
White-nose syndrome is believed to have caused a population decline of between 97-100% across 79% of the bat’s range, which is believed to include Crook County.
The disease was the driving factor behind the bat’s listing as “threatened” in 2015.
As the new listing for the bat went into effect, Lummis was among a group of eleven lawmakers who submitted a joint resolution in protest. The resolution states that Congress “disapproves the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service … and such rule shall have no force or effect.”
It was introduced to the Senate, read twice and referred to the Committee on Environment and Public Works.
According to a news release, Lummis submitted the joint resolution because she believes the new classification will place an undue burden on Wyoming landowners, businesses and infrastructure projects without clear scientific evidence of the benefit to the bat.
“This is textbook big government having a solution and searching for a problem,” she said. “Creating a regulatory headache for the people of Wyoming is not going to help the northern long-eared bat, but it sure is going to cost many hardworking people a lot of time and money. We can responsibly manage wildlife without crushing economic growth and killing jobs.”
Johnson County population growth outpaces state
BUFFALO — Johnson County continues to ride the wave of pandemic-fueled relocations, with population estimates indicating that the county's population increased by 1.1% from July 2021 to July 2022 — that is more than triple the statewide population growth of 0.3% and well ahead of the U.S. growth rate of 0.4%.
The growth is a marked shift in the state's historic population patterns, with migration into the state not related to job growth.
“Energy-driven employment opportunity is always a leading factor for Wyoming's migration trend, but the pandemic specifically played a large role in recent years,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the state of Wyoming, Economic Analysis Division. “A number of professionals with higher income and telework capabilities chose to relocate to less populated and lower cost areas during the pandemic.”
After five consecutive years of negative net migration (more people left than moved into the state) in Wyoming between 2014 and 2019 due to the energy downturn, the direction of net migration has since reversed.
An estimate of population growth since July 2021 shows that the county added 97 new residents.
This estimate, released on March 30 by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information, is calculated based on net migration — individuals moving in and out of the area — and births and deaths.
"What we're experiencing is not energy driven population growth," said Jim Waller, Johnson County planner. "What we're seeing is not employees or industries coming here; it's people who are retiring and looking for a smaller place or something different.”
WYDOT changes speed limit on portion of highway
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently completed a speed study on Wyoming Highway 59, also known as South Douglas Highway, between mile markers 108 and 109 within the city limits of Gillette.
This study was prompted from citizens living in the Crestview Estates and Antelope Valley subdivisions.
For motorists coming into Gillette from the south on Highway 59, the speed limit is set at 70 mph.
About one mile prior to the intersection with Union Chapel Road and Dove Road, the speed limit decreases to 45 mph. After the intersection, the speed limit increases to 55 mph. It remains at 55 mph for about one mile, before decreasing to 45 mph prior to the intersection with Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road. The 45 mph posted speed remains until the intersection with Lakeway Road.
All citizens who contacted WYDOT commented that the 55 mph sandwiched in between two 45 mph zones feels “out of place.”
Their concerns came from the current speed limit of 55 mph between Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road and Union Chapel Road and Dove Road was not appropriate and was creating a safety and noise issue.
Crash data was collected for the past five years (2017-21) in this area and found there were 21 crashes over this time frame. Comments from citizens indicate that there have been numerous close calls at the intersections into Crestview Estates.
As a result of the study, the speed limit between mile markers 108 and 109 has been changed to 45 mph. This will provide drivers with a consistent speed limit through the entire corridor from Union Chapel to Lakeway.
It will also provide additional and safer gap opportunities for drivers entering from side streets.
From Wyoming News Exchange