Shed hunting seasons delayed after harsh winter
POWELL — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday an emergency extended closure of the shed antler and horn hunting regulation to protect big game on winter ranges.
The emergency regulation extends the current closure until 6 a.m. May 15 on designated lands, excluding Teton County.
“Big game animals have experienced a tough winter and are highly vulnerable to human-caused disturbances, such as being moved around by people on the landscape gathering antlers,” said Rick King, Game and Fish chief of wildlife. “The unnecessary use of energy and undue stress can increase mortality. Postponing the shed antler collection in some areas of the state will help minimize stress, protect big game and increase their chance of survival.”
The Big Horn Basin and areas outside of Yellowstone National Park legal to collect sheds do not have shed seasons.
There are area habitats closed to human visitation intended to protect wildlife in their winter ranges, but Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said “it’s important to be respectful of wildlife, giving them a chance to rest and consume much needed calories while trying to rear fawns and calves.”
That is especially true this season due to the harsh and extended winter.
A map of the affected land is available on the department’s website and the boundaries are detailed within the emergency regulation, as well as a complete list of open and closure dates for wildlife habitat management and public access areas across the state.
Anyone found violating the closures or illegally gathering antlers may be cited.
Teton County is not included in the closure extension. The primary species affected by the harsh winter in western Wyoming are pronghorn and mule deer, and there are relatively few pronghorn and mule deer that winter in Teton County.
Motorcycle season safety: awareness, equipment, courtesy
SHERIDAN — The beginning of May marks the beginning of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devereaux Johnson said a common cause of motorcycle crashes on county roads is simply inexperience, whether that be on behalf of a motorcycle rider or those sharing the road with them in motor vehicles.
“In Wyoming, you can be 15 years old and get an instruction permit … In our state, you don’t have to wear a helmet once you’re over 18,” Johnson said. “I think it’s important for everyone on the road to remember that every year there’s potentially a new set of motorcycle riders out that could be [inexperienced].”
Even with a helmet on, Johnson said motorcyclists can be especially vulnerable during an accident due to the lack of safety features in comparison to a motor vehicle.
“I somewhat equate motorcyclists to pedestrians, just in terms of size, and you have to be at the amount of awareness that everyone should have at all times when they’re driving or riding,” Johnson said. “There’s no seat belts, (and) there’s the weight of the bike to the size of the person.”
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Keith Borg said the lack of protection provided by a motorcycle can result in devastating accidents, particularly when head trauma is involved.
When sharing the road with motorcycles, Johnson said his best piece of advice for motorists is to exercise patience — maintaining proper distance, checking blind spots for motorcycle riders and being considerate of the rider’s skill levels. Johnson added the responsibility is shared equally among all motorists, motorcycles or not.
National Elk Refuge pathway set to open
JACKSON — The National Elk Refuge pathway is set to open Monday, May 1, allowing walkers, bikers and wildlife watchers their first legal access to the pavement since November.
While refuge managers may open the gates Sunday evening to the promenade along the refuge’s western edge, the 6-mile strip of asphalt won’t officially open until after sunrise the next morning. The pathway is never open overnight.
The pathway is closed annually from Nov. 1 to April 30. The closure is intended to protect wildlife that migrate and winter near the refuge.
“That’s really critical foraging habitat for elk,” said Raena Parsons, the refuge’s visitor services manager. “If we get a lot of pedestrians on that pathway, it pushes animals out of that habitat.”
Parsons said people often question that, since there’s a busy highway directly west of the pathway. But, she said, elk and other animals that frequent the area are used to cars.
Because wapiti in the Jackson Elk Herd are hunted, they perceive people on foot or bikes to be predators, Parsons said.
“They don’t have the same response to vehicles,” she said.
Though the closure lifts May 1, as it typically does, Parsons said there are still wild creatures in that corridor. People using the pathway should “keep an eye out for animals,” she said.
