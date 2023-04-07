Antelope Butte Foundation board members resign
SHERIDAN — Four Antelope Butte Foundation board members and the organization’s executive director resigned recently, indicating a time of transition for the nonprofit organization.
Ryan White, James Wilkerson and Casey Terrell resigned from their positions on the foundation’s board of directors, citing safety concerns over the operation of the Summit lift at the Antelope Butte ski area, according to a news release from the foundation. The release did not list a reason for Sandy Suzor’s resignation. The departing board members either did not return phone calls to The Sheridan Press or refused comment on their resignations.
The lift in question did not operate on March 31; it was reopened April 1-2 for the final two days of the season at Antelope Butte following repairs and was fully loaded, according to the news release.
“The mountain staff and I kept our Professional Tramway Engineer abreast and followed all proper procedures to get the lift reopened after assembly repairs were complete on tower four,” Emerson Scott said in the news release.
Executive Director Rebecca Arcarese also resigned from her position with the Antelope Butte Foundation.
“I feel like the mission and the vision changed with some new board members, and I no longer can align with that,” Arcarese said. “I didn’t feel like I could (work with) the organization in a new direction.”
The Antelope Butte Foundation formed in 2011 and subsequently began work to reopen the ski area, which was reopened in 2018. The foundation reported record sales in tier one of its pricing scale for the 2023-2024 season.
Husky shot, killed for mauling mule deer
JACKSON — A Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a dog that was chasing and mauling deer the afternoon of April 2, a first in nearly 20 years for Teton County law enforcement officials.
While Wyoming statute allows law enforcement officers to kill dogs when they injure or threaten big game animals “with immediate injury,” it’s rarely done.
Law enforcement officials who responded said the dog’s owner, Alexander Rubin, wasn’t able to regain control of his 2-year-old husky female, Nova, after she started chasing mule deer on High School Butte. Over the course of an hour-and-a-half, the dog mauled two animals before deputies shot her.
Rubin was fined $85 for having an “at-large” dog and cited for allowing his dog to injure wildlife, which can come with a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months of jail time.
Deputies fined Rubin $150 for that citation.
“It was a really tough position for our deputies to be in,” Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said. “They did what they had to do and I’m 100% behind the actions that were taken.
Rubin did not return a request for comment before press time.
“We support the decision that was made,” said Mark Gocke, spokesman for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Both Gocke and Carr said Teton County has issues with dogs being out of control.
Gocke said that game wardens have received at least 10 reports of dogs chasing wildlife in the past two weeks. In Wyoming, dog owners can be fined up to $1,000 and sentenced to six months in jail if their dogs harass, chase or injure big game.
Hospital, Sublette Center construction slated to begin in May
PINEDALE — Construction on the new critical access hospital and Sublette Center in Pinedale is slated to begin in May, said Karl Lueschow of Lueschow Project Management, at the March 29 Sublette County Hospital District (SCHD) Board of Trustees’ meeting.
Lueschow, the SCHD’s owner’s representative, provided an update on the timetable with Jeremy Hobbs, vice president of Layton Construction, the SCHD’s general contractor and construction manager.
Originally planned to begin in April, construction was pushed out a month as the SCHD finalized its financing for the $75.1-million project, Lueschow said.
While an April starting date was preferable, commencing building in May was more realistic and “aligned” better with ongoing winter weather and a heavy blanket of snow covering the ground in Sublette County, he added.
A few small, line-item bids remained to be ironed out in the final construction budget, roughly $135,000 out of the $75.1-million overall project cost, SCHD board chairwoman Tonia Hoffman told trustees. These included subcontracts for components like generators and doors.
Otherwise, the construction budget is “in good shape,” Hobbs said.
He estimated Layton would wrap up the few outstanding bids by the first week in April.
The final construction budget contained “no surprises” as the SCHD made its final drive toward startup construction in May, Lueschow said.
Cody Walmart honored as nation’s best
CODY — There are currently 3,572 Walmart supercenters across the nation, according to the corporation’s website, and the chance of standing out among the crowd is very small: just 0.03%.
But Walmart Supercenter 1778 in Cody has defied the odds. Early last month, the store was recognized by the corporation as its Supercenter of the Year.
John Dickson has managed the Cody Walmart for 19 years. He said a Walmart store’s success comes down to its employees, and this award is a reflection of the hard work of hundreds of area residents.
“I can’t fully express how proud I am of the associates that work here in our store,” Dickson said. “They do their best to take care of our customers every day.”
The award was announced during an award ceremony on March 13.
During the ceremony, the local store was celebrated for how it served the community and tourists during the floods in Yellowstone National Park last June, and for its coordination with public officials and organizations like the Red Cross during the emergency.
The store was also recognized for increasing its sales and pickup and delivery volumes, along with its commitment to quality customer service.
The local store employs roughly 325 individuals year-round, and that staff expands to around 375 during the summer tourist season, he said.
“It is the staff, truly,” Dickson said. “Their dedication to doing the things they do is what makes the difference.”
