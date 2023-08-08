Sturgis motorcycle rally begins
SHERIDAN — It’s that time of year again when the northeastern corner of Wyoming and its neighboring states will see an influx of motorcycles during the next 10 days.
This year marks the 83rd year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists from around the globe venture toward the Black Hills to partake in a multitude of festivities.
Many of those attending will be traveling the highways and interstate of northeast Wyoming to get there, which means an increase in traffic and opportunity for unfortunate events.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are asking motorists to be extra mindful of other traffic during the next few weeks and to do their part to share the road with others.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol will have an increased presence in the Hulett and Sundance area the week of Aug. 7 and especially on Aug. 9 when thousands of riders head to Hulett for Ham & Jam and then on to Sundance for the Burnouts.
WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol ask all motorists to keep their eyes on the road, obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions such as cellphones and drive sober.
Driver kills mountain lion on Moose-Wilson Road
JACKSON — A vehicle hit and killed a mountain lion the evening of Thursday, Aug. 3 on the Moose-Wilson Road, a fatal strike that follows a series of other deadly encounters between cars and animals in Jackson Hole.
A motorist struck the roughly 2-year-old female cat at about 6:30 p.m., said Mark Gocke, a spokesman with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Mountain lions are intelligent, social carnivores that occasionally make public appearances in Jackson Hole. This spring, for example, a young cat was shooed out from under walking bridges at R Park, near the intersection of Wyoming Highway 22 and Wyoming Highway 390.
But sightings are still rare. The big cats are elusive and, while biologists don’t have an official count of Jackson Hole’s mountain lion population, Game and Fish officials expect that there are more in the valley than it appears.
“They’re typically pretty secretive and nocturnal and you just don’t see them much,” Gocke said. “It's pretty unusual to have them hit by a car.”
A number of mountain lion sightings have been reported recently, he said, including a handful of pumas spotted along Fall Creek Road, south of Wilson.
In the last 10 days, there were two reports of a cat making daytime crossings of Highway 22 between the Skyline subdivision and West Gros Ventre Butte, unusual activity given mountain lions’ nocturnal nature.
Mountain lions aren’t the only critters being fatally struck on roads. On July 25, a moose was killed near Coal Creek on Teton Pass. Then, the evening of Sunday, July 30, a black bear was struck in the Hoback Canyon.
“There’s a lot of people, a lot of vehicles on our roads right now, and our roads go through a lot of good wildlife habitat,” Gocke said. “We just need to be vigilant and expect to see wildlife at night.”
Barrasso introduces rural mental health bill
LANDER — U.S. Senators John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., recently introduced bipartisan legislation to increase access and coverage to behavioral, psychological, and mental health services in rural areas.
The Accelerating the Development of Advanced Psychology Trainees Act will establish Medicare coverage for advanced psychology trainees, allowing nearly 4,000 trainees to bill for services provided under the supervision of a licensed psychologist.
This legislation will help rural areas across the country expand access to services for seniors, improve recruitment of mental and behavioral health providers and maintain the mental health care workforce.
“Wyoming and other rural communities across the country often face the greatest shortage of mental health providers. Long distances and bad weather can make it hard for patients to receive the quality care they deserve,” said Barrasso. “As a doctor, I know firsthand how important it is to recruit and maintain quality mental health professionals. Our bill addresses these issues by giving Medicare patients greater access to mental health services closer to home.”
The legislation is supported by the Wyoming Psychological Association and the American Psychological Association.
“As a long-time psychologist in Wyoming, I am very grateful for Senator Barrasso and Bennet’s leadership on the ADAPT Act. This crucial legislation will provide much-needed support for psychology trainees in Medicare, fortifying the training pipeline for psychologists,” said Dr. Hollis Hackman, legislative chair and federal advocacy coordinator for the Wyoming Psychological Association.
75-year-old dies trying to retrieve camper tire on interstate
GILLETTE — A 75-year-old man who was trying to retrieve his camper tire died the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 5, after he was hit by oncoming traffic on Interstate 90.
Deputies responded to a call at 2:22 p.m. Saturday after the man tried to run across the interstate to pick up a tire that fell off his camper, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The man, James Lloyd Smith, of Greenville, Texas, was driving a pickup and camper trailer east on the interstate when the left rear tire of the trailer came off its axle and went into the median, a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release said.
Smith pulled over to the right shoulder and left the truck to retrieve the tire.
While he was trying to bring the tire back, a motor home that also was driving east on the interstate came through and merged into the left lane because of the pickup and trailer parked on the shoulder. At that point, Smith also was in the road and the motor home driver tried to avoid him but couldn't, according to the highway patrol.
Troopers are investigating pedestrian inattention as a possible cause of the crash.
Reynolds said people started to give Smith CPR before medical services arrived and took him to the hospital.
Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:48 p.m. of massive head trauma, said Paul Wallem, Campbell County coroner.
No charges have been filed.
Game and Fish Department investigates grizzly bear attack
POWELL — A man was injured Saturday, Aug. 5, by a grizzly bear while working in the Shoshone National Forest northwest of Dubois.
After receiving first aid from first responders, the individual was flown to the hospital for further treatment, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish release.
The man sustained injuries when he encountered a single grizzly bear at close range while conducting survey work in the Sheridan Creek drainage the morning of Aug. 5. He was able to leave the scene after the encounter and called 911.
Game and Fish personnel conducted a brief interview with the man before he was taken to the hospital then surveyed the scene and surrounding area using a drone. They found no sign of the bear that afternoon.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, based on the initial information, this appears to be a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear at close range.
The incident occurred too quickly for the individual to deploy bear spray, and once the bear made contact, the man dropped, covered his head and neck and did not fight back.
The bear left the area after the encounter.
The wounds sustained by the victim and the behavior of the bear are indicative of an “aggressive defensive” encounter at close range. Due to the surprise nature of the encounter, there are currently no further management actions planned.
“(The man’s) split-second reaction to this sudden, defensive encounter with a bear was the best possible response to this unfortunate situation,” said Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter.
From Wyoming News Exchange
