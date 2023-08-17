Laramie County residents involved in fatal crash on I-25
CHEYENNE — A two-car collision on northbound Interstate 25 the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 14, resulted in the death of 25-year-old Burns resident Brooke L. Howard.
Howard was parked on the shoulder of the highway south of Douglas and near mile marker 131, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A pickup truck collided with Howard’s vehicle, after which Howard “succumbed to her injuries from the crash on scene.”
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 3:39 p.m. Monday, according to the release, when they were notified of a potential collision with road blockage.
Howard’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a livestock trailer was disabled and parked in the right emergency lane. A 2018 Dodge 3500 pickup with a livestock trailer was northbound on Interstate 25 when it struck the Chevrolet pickup truck.
The driver of the Dodge truck that struck Howard’s was identified as 37-year-old Kelsey Baumgartner of Cheyenne.
The WHP said it is investigating the possibility of inattention or “fatigue/asleep” as possible contributing factors to the collision.
Search for missing Worland woman called off
WORLAND — Efforts last week to find Breanna Mitchell, 28, of Worland revealed “nothing of importance,” according to Washakie County Sheriff Austin Brookwell, so authorities have called off the search.
Mitchell was reported missing on July 22.
“We will continue the efforts here at the office, going through all the tips, cell phone data, search warrants, and all other leads we may receive,” he said. “We currently have no evidence to prove there was any ‘foul play’ regarding her disappearance.”
Find-911, a company out of Cody, searched Aug. 9-11, a total of 45 Search and Rescue personnel from Washakie County (including one helicopter), Hot Springs County, Park County, Sheridan County, Johnson County and Big Horn County assisted in a search in the Nowater badlands.
SAR personnel searched the area where Mitchell’s vehicle was discovered until it was dark. Brookwell said he is waiting on each county SAR to send their map data to be able to get the exact number of square miles that were searched.
“I estimate SAR has searched well over 20 square miles of land in this area,” he said.
Find-911 is still processing all the images it took and will provide the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office with a report this week.
He said an investigation of all of Mitchell’s call logs, text messages and Facebook and Snapchat data is ongoing, and officers are interviewing the individuals who contacted her or the ones she contacted.
Mitchell, described as 5-foot 5-inches with brown hair, approximately 130 pounds and believed to be barefoot, contacted her boyfriend Christian Romo about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, to let him know she had become stuck. Romo searched for Mitchell on Saturday, and when he could not find her, he notified law enforcement.
Two West Nile Virus cases in Goshen
TORRINGTON — Goshen County Public Health (GCPH) has confirmed two Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus cases as of Monday, Aug. 14, resulting in the hospitalization of both individuals.
According to GCPH, three other Goshen residents are waiting blood test results for the virus as well, while a further positive case involving a Lingle resident resulted in a fatality at UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Colorado last week.
GCPH Response Coordinator, Ryan Wunibald, has continued to remind all Goshen residents to take the risk of WNV seriously, and to follow all precautionary guidelines as best as possible. “Make sure you are using mosquito spray and stay out of areas that are high in mosquito traffic,” Wunibald said. “Avoid being out in early morning and late evening, and be aware this is a real thing.”
GCPH further recommends wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when residents plan or need to be outdoors for longer periods of time, especially during the daily hours when mosquitos are the most active.
Still or standing water around homes and property can rigorously attract mosquitos carrying WNV, and it is strongly recommended that residents attempt to drain any standing water by using DEET (N,N-diethyl-mtoluamide) or picaridin (KBP3023).
“We are not the only ones in the state that have had positive tests,” Wunibald said. “Cody has had some with Laramie and Natrona counties having positive results as well, along with Regional West and southern Nebraska. I think everyone is just a little nervous, because we realize that this could be more of a problem than in years past.”
For more information or questions regarding WNV, please visit www. healthwyo.gov, visit the GCPH Facebook page or call 307-532-4069.
Crook County accident kills two
SUNDANCE — Crook County’s first fatal road accident of the year took place on July 31 and is still under investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash involved two motorcyclists from France and a motorhome whose occupants were from Arizona.
At 12:33 p.m. that day, on U.S. Highway 14 at mile marker 170 near the Madison pump station, a two-vehicle crash took place, according to Lieutenant Tim Boumeester.
“The first vehicle was a motorhome pulling a passenger car,” he said. “They were traveling eastbound on Highway 14 when the driver pulled off the roadway into the driveway access there at the pump station because they realized they were heading the wrong direction.”
The motorhome driver began to pull back out onto U.S. 14 in an attempt to make a u-turn. At that time, the second vehicle, a motorcycle, was traveling eastbound toward Devil’s Tower.
“The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the motorhome by steering to the left; however, (it) collided with the motorhome’s left front quarter panel,” Boumeester said. “Upon the collision, both occupants of the motorcycle were separated from the motorcycle. The motorhome came to rest across both lanes of U.S. 14 facing northwest and the motorcycle came to rest on a flat slide partially against [the motorhome] facing northeast.”
Both individuals on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
From Wyoming News Exchange
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters