FBI helps identify where missing woman’s cell phone lost signal
CASPER — The Wyoming branch of the FBI was able to help approximate where Breanna Mitchell’s cellphone last had signal, but the Washakie County woman remained missing on Monday, July 31.
This information doesn’t give exact locations, so the search area is still large, Washakie County Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell said in a Sunday statement.
Brookwell also noted Mitchell could have kept moving after her cellphone lost power.
A K9 and handler that worked last Friday night and Saturday morning also showed “some signs in a certain area,” he said, adding that he currently has search and rescue crews there.
Brookwell refrained from sharing the location, as he doesn’t want individuals in the area who could “possibly jeopardize any tracks or clues.”
Mitchell is described as a 28-year-old white woman with green eyes and brown hair, though her hair may be black now, according to posts on Facebook. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
She has been missing since July 22.
She was last heard from after her car got stuck along rugged terrain near Nowater Trail past the Worland Municipal Airport, Brookwell said in a statement last week.
Authorities were granted search warrants last week for all of Mitchell’s cellphone, social media and email data, he said.
Numerous people have also been interviewed in connection with the investigation. The details of these interviews are not being released to the public, as this is an active investigation. Brookwell said that he will provide updates when he can and urged people to stay out of the search area.
People with information about Mitchell can contact the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office at 307-347-2242.
Teton Village receives nearly $1 million for electric buses
JACKSON — Four red buses that move visitors and employees between the base of the Aerial Tram and the Ranch Lot in Teton Village will get an upgrade in fall 2024.
Taking their place will be four zero-emission battery-electric buses and charging equipment, funded through a federal grant awarded to the Teton Village Association Improvement and Service District.
“Reduced transit emissions will protect air quality here at the southern gateway to Grand Teton National Park, a Class 1 airshed, and serve as a model for the hundreds of thousands of guests we welcome to Teton Village from around the world every year,” Melissa Turley, executive director of the Teton Village Association, said in a press release.
The $945,179 grant from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve bus reliability and decrease maintenance costs and emissions, a service district press release said. Teton Village Association will fund the 20% local match, $166,796, from capital project funds supported by the Teton Village Resort District.
The buses are part of the $8.6 billion act, which sets aside $1.7 billion for transit projects in 46 states and territories, including 1,700 American-built buses that will be manufactured with American parts and labor.
These buses serve nearly half a million people per year.
The department has worked to mitigate traffic in part to keep Wyoming Highway 390 to two lanes. The Teton Village Association is attempting to transition its bus fleet to 100% electric by 2030.
“Keeping Wyoming 390 two lanes is good for the environment, wildlife, and our neighbors,” the press release said.
From Wyoming News Exchange
